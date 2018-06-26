Now here’s some funny business! According to a new report, comedian Daniel Tosh secretly married Carly Hallam — a writer on his Comedy Central show, Tosh.0 — more than two years ago.

Tosh, 43, and Hallam, 31, tied the knot on April 15, 2016, at a hush-hush ceremony in Malibu, California, TMZ reports. Details of the relationship are scarce, but Hallam has been writing for Tosh.0 since 2012. She has also appeared onscreen in nine episodes of the show, which features viral videos, original skits, and social commentary. It’s currently airing its 10th season.

Hallam has also written for Brooklyn Nine-Nine since 2016. The comedy was dropped by FOX last month but was picked up for a sixth season by NBC.

Tosh and Hallam are both on social media, but neither seems to have addressed their relationship online. In a 2016 blog post on Hallam’s personal website, however, she wrote that she and her “long-term boyfriend” had been together for three years by that point.

Reps for the couple have not responded to requests for comment.

