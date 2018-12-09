Shots fired! The feud is still very much on between Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs.

“I think with Margaret, she’s not my kind of girl, so I don’t see a future with that,” Staub told Us Weekly exclusively at the grand opening of Inside Beauty in New York City on Thursday, December 6. “I was there when she needed me when she was new to the circle, and when I was working on getting myself married this season and all the drama a bride-to-be has, you lean on your friends and your bridesmaids; she’s not a girl’s girl.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 56, was upset “at first,” but then “realized it was the greatest gift God could have ever given me” because “I don’t have to listen to her all day, every day. She’s got somebody else to complain to and she’ll move on from them too.”

“I think she’s 100 percent phony,” the Naked Truth author said of the 51-year-old fashion designer. “She doesn’t have anything, she doesn’t bring anything, except for a loud mouth. I think she’s probably three seconds away from being an evil bitch. There you go!”

Josephs told Us ahead of the RHONJ season 9 premiere in November that she and Staub “are not as close as we used to be,” but “I wish her only good things and I don’t want any ill for anybody, I don’t want anybody’s life to unravel.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

