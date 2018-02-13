Counting down the days! Danielle Staub is “planning a June wedding,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 55, and her fiancé, Marty Caffrey, are looking at locations in New Jersey and Montauk, New York. “She’s deciding between the two,” the source says. “She really wants a beachy vibe at the wedding.”

Multiple sources confirmed to Us in May 2017 that Staub and Caffrey became engaged shortly after they celebrated their first anniversary as a couple. The Bravo personality, who had been engaged a whopping 19 times before the latest proposal, was previously married to former FBI informant Kevin Maher from 1986 to 1987, and businessman Thomas Staub (with whom she shares daughters Christine and Jillian) from 1993 to 2007.

Danielle confirmed her engagement to Caffrey on the “Secrets Revealed” episode of RHONJ in January. She revealed that she has invited costars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Margaret Josephs to be in her bridal party, later gushing, “The engagement was simply beautiful. He is such a gentleman.”

A gentleman indeed. The reality star’s husband-to-be surprised her with some early Valentine’s Day gifts while she was taking a lesson at the Dance With Me studio in Fort Lee, New Jersey, on Monday, February 12. An eyewitness tells Us exclusively, “He brought flowers, chocolates and a stuffed puppy dog.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!