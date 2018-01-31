There’s no such thing as oversharing – at least, not on The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Secrets Revealed. On the Tuesday, January 31 special episode, the gals all gathered with host Andy Cohen to review never-before-seen footage from the season. While some of the moments were sweet (like Danielle Staub getting engaged), most were … about sex.

Self-Love Never Hurt Anyone

In case you were wondering, Dolores Catania has never masturbated. She does, however, share an uncommonly close bond with her ex-husband, Frank. During a lunch date with Joe Gorga, Frank admitted his true feelings for Dolores. “Dolores is one of the most important people in my life,” he said before adding, “I’ll always be in love with Dolores.” When Joe asked him why they didn’t just get back together and make it official, Frank said he didn’t want to ruin what they had.

Siggy Bought Condoms for Her Son

All of the women seemed to believe that they had or would have very open discussions with their children about sex when the time was right. In fact, Siggy Flicker admitted that she not only had discussed sex with her 18-year-old son, but she had purchased condoms for him. He probably loved his mother announcing that on national TV.

Danielle Gets Engaged

Danielle got engaged, and it was all caught on camera. Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs were with Danielle when it happened, and she seemed genuinely shocked. Both Margaret and Teresa broke down in tears as they watched Danielle’s boyfriend propose.

Ladies Reveals the Wildest Places They’ve had Sex

To wrap things up, everyone revealed the strangest places they’d had sex. Teresa had sex on an empty beach. Melissa Gorga had sex in a movie theater, which was (according to her) packed with people. Margaret had joined the mile-high club and Danielle had enjoyed a quickie at Melissa’s family restaurant opening. (No comment.)

Tell Us: What did you think of this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!