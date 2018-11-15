He put a ring on it! Daphne Zuniga revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, David Mleczko. The Melrose Place alum referred to the businessman as her “fiancé” while discussing her plans for the upcoming holiday season.

“I come from a family [where] we’re all kind of spread apart,” Zuniga, 56, told Us during the premiere of her new Lifetime movie, A Christmas Arrangement, at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, California, on Wednesday, November 14. “Every year is going to be a new adventure. Are we going to go back east to be with my mom or sister, or am I going to stay here with my dad? My fiancé has his family. We just see what every year brings. It makes it an adventure. I never know where it’s going to be.”

The actress said that she has celebrated plenty of holidays with Mleczko during their 11 years together.

“I’ve been a lot to his mom’s. We’ve had wonderful Christmases together — sometimes the three of us, sometimes a lot of us,” she explained. “My mom and his mother — my mom is still living, his has passed — they lived within miles from each other in the New Hampshire–Vermont area. So it was very Christmasy and snowy, and it was lovely.”

Zuniga, who is a vegan, also raved about the Signature Green cofounder’s skills in the kitchen.

“He is the biggest meat-eater I’ve ever met, [but] my fiancé is a wonderful vegan cook,” she told Us. “He makes things and is learning to make things. He’s using spices and new things. He’s very giving and amenable that way.”

The One Tree Hill alum continued, “As a vegan, the greatest things about Thanksgiving and Christmas are the side dishes. In fact, those are the most interesting things that everyone wants to eat. So nowadays when you say, ‘This is for the vegetarians,’ everyone looks at it and is like, ‘Save me some!’”

A Christmas Arrangement premieres on Lifetime on Wednesday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas White

