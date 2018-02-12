Daryle Singletary Dead: Country Singer Dies at 46

Country singer Daryle Singletary died on Monday, February 12, Us Weekly confirms. He was 46.

The “Amen Kind of Love” crooner died at his home in Lebanon, Tennessee, according to a press release. The cause of death is unclear at this time.

Singletary was born in Cairo, Georgia, and moved to Nashville in the early 1990s to pursue a music career. He released his self-titled debut album in 1995 and found success early on with hit singles including “Too Much Fun” and “I Let Her Lie.” He went on to release six more albums throughout his career, most recently There’s Still a Little Country Left in July 2015. He also teamed up with bluegrass singer-songwriter Rhonda Vincent to release a collaborative album titled American Grandstand in July 2017.

According to TMZ, the musician performed his final concert at The Rodeo Club in Dadeville, Alabama, on Friday, February 9. The website reported that “there were no signs of trouble or health complications” during the performance.

Several country singers took to social media to express their condolences. Travis Tritt tweeted, “I’m shocked and saddened to hear that Daryle Singletary has passed away. He was a true country voice and his talent will be sorely missed. Praying for Daryle’s friends and family.” And Charlie Daniels wrote, “Just got word that Daryle Singletary has passed away. Rest in peace Buddy, you sang country like country should be sung.”

Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly, and their four children: Jonah, Mercer, Nora and Charlotte.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!