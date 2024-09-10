Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife and welcoming a baby outside of his marriage.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl, 55, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”
Grohl has been married to his wife, Jordyn Blum, since 2003. They share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward,” Grohl concluded in his statement.
While Blum, 48, has remained primarily out of the spotlight in recent years, her husband has occasionally opened up about his family in interviews.
In a 2007 chat with The Guardian, Grohl called Blum and his oldest daughter “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”
Two years later, he explained how being a father changed his perspective on touring and working nonstop with the Foo Fighters.
“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he shared with Time. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”
Grohl echoed that sentiment in a 2007 interview with People when discussing his new reality as a dad.
“We don’t talk about how much we drank last night [anymore],” he said about his band. “[Now] it’s how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. … I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now.”
In 2023, Blum made a rare public appearance with Grohl and their three daughters at the Grammy Awards. While attending the star-studded show, the family of five posed for photos together on the red carpet in Los Angeles.
Most recently, Blum and Grohl stepped out in July to attend a Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.
As for the Foo Fighters’ tour schedule, they have no shows planned minus an appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Connecticut on September 29.