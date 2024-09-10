Foo Fighters guitarist Dave Grohl has admitted to cheating on his wife and welcoming a baby outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl, 55, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, September 10. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl has been married to his wife, Jordyn Blum, since 2003. They share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward,” Grohl concluded in his statement.

Related: Celebrity Babies of 2024: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year Sienna Miller, Josh Duhamel and more stars have expanded their families in 2024. News broke on January 3 that Miller had given birth to her second baby earlier that month, her first with boyfriend Oli Green. Miller also shares older daughter Marlowe with ex-fiancé Tom Sturridge. “I spent so much time preparing for the birth […]

While Blum, 48, has remained primarily out of the spotlight in recent years, her husband has occasionally opened up about his family in interviews.

In a 2007 chat with The Guardian, Grohl called Blum and his oldest daughter “anchors that keep me from completely disappearing.”

Two years later, he explained how being a father changed his perspective on touring and working nonstop with the Foo Fighters.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he shared with Time. “It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Grohl echoed that sentiment in a 2007 interview with People when discussing his new reality as a dad.

“We don’t talk about how much we drank last night [anymore],” he said about his band. “[Now] it’s how much sleep we got, how much sleep the baby got, diaper rash, formula. … I realized the life I always imagined beginning once the band ended has to begin now.”

Related: How Dave Grohl Went From Taylor Swift's Friend to Foe Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Images It’s hard to say whether Taylor Swift and Dave Grohl as friends or foes is a more likely matchup. There were initially friendly vibes between Swift and Grohl. “I’m officially obsessed. She might want to get a restraining order because I’m all about Swift,” Grohl declared during a 2015 […]

In 2023, Blum made a rare public appearance with Grohl and their three daughters at the Grammy Awards. While attending the star-studded show, the family of five posed for photos together on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Most recently, Blum and Grohl stepped out in July to attend a Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

As for the Foo Fighters’ tour schedule, they have no shows planned minus an appearance at the Soundside Music Festival in Connecticut on September 29.