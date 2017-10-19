David Blaine has been accused of rape by a former model, Scotland Yard confirmed to The Daily Beast on Thursday, October 19.

The model claimed that the magician, 44, raped her after having drinks at a private home in the Chelsea neighborhood of London in the summer of 2004. “I was limp, and I was very floaty,” she recalled of the alleged incident in an interview with the website. “I was in and out of a deep sleep. When I woke up, I was very relaxed — very stoned. The lights were on, and I was naked.”

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Scotland Yard said, “Officers from the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating an allegation of rape. The allegation was reported to police on 17 November 2016 by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

Police have also asked Blaine to come to the U.K. for an “interview under caution” so that he can be provided with more information about the allegations, according to emails reviewed by the outlet.

The illusionist’s attorney Marty Singer has denied Prince’s accusations. “My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” Singer said in a statement to Us Weekly. “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”

Blaine briefly spoke to The Daily Beast via phone in the wake of the allegations, saying, “Wow… there’s absolutely nothing… that’s crazy.”