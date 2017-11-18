David Cassidy is currently in critical condition and suffering from organ failure in a Florida hospital, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Partridge Family alum’s health has deteriorated since being rushed to the hospital three days ago. “He is currently conscious and surrounded by family,” his rep told Us on Saturday, November 18.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former teen heartthrob is suffering from kidney and liver failure.

“He is hoping and waiting for a liver transplant, if he happens to get one in time, the prognosis is still up in the air,” the source told Us. “His son, ex-wife Sue and brother Patrick are there now. One of his brothers are en route.”

“He was in an induced coma, but as of right now is conscious. He is on pain medication to keep him comfortable. He is in out of consciousness,” the source added. “He is receiving an outpouring of support and everyone is praying for his recovery.”

Cassidy, 67, became a ’70s pop culture idol while starring as Keith Partridge on the beloved musical sitcom. In February 2017, Us Weekly reported that Cassidy was battling dementia. Earlier that month, he had forgotten the lyrics to one of his hits and almost fell off the stage while performing in California at what he called his “last show.”

In his first interview after revealing his devastating diagnosis, Cassidy — whose mother, Evelyn Ward, battled dementia — became emotional, telling Dr. Phil, “When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, ‘Remember, I just told you this two days ago,’ and there’s no memory of it, that’s when I began to be very concerned.”

The former Celebrity Apprentice contestant has been open about his battle with substance abuse. He was arrested for DUIs in 2010, 2013 and 2014, and also charged in September 2015 for a hit and run incident.

