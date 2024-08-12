Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

David Copperfield Facing $2.5 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly ‘Trashing’ Manhattan Penthouse

By
David Copperfield Sued by N Y C Condo Board for Over 2 5M for Allegedly Trashing Manhattan Penthouse 944
David Copperfield. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

David Copperfield is facing a lawsuit from a New York City condo board after he allegedly allowed his unit to devolve into “a state of utter disrepair.”

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the board of managers of the Galleria Condominium alleges the magician “trashed” his unit in the building before abandoning it in 2018.

After leaving the unit, Copperfield, 67, allegedly “failed to maintain the valves, pipes and other mechanical equipment servicing his unit.” As a result, former neighbors and other parts of the building faced damage.

In court documents, the condo board included images from Copperfield’s property that seemingly showcased severe damage to the unit’s carpeting, walls, ceiling, bathtub and more.

Kylie Minogue Is Bringing a 'Flashy' Residency to Las Vegas

Related: Celebrities With Las Vegas Residencies

“The pictures contained in the complaint speak for themselves, and no further elaboration is really required,” Joshua Stricoff, an attorney for the board of managers of the Galleria Condominium, told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, August 12. “The board hopes that Mr. Copperfield does right by the building and does right by his unit, and we’ll pursue the lawsuit in the meantime.”

A rep for Copperfield, however, said this case is a “simple insurance claim.”

David Copperfield Sued by N Y C Condo Board for Over 2 5M for Allegedly Trashing Manhattan Penthouse 945
Courtesy of Supreme Court of The State of New York

“The photographs included in the lawsuit don’t reflect the current state of the apartment,” his rep told Us. “This is a court matter and will be handled in court.”

The Galleria Condominium is a luxury high-rise located on East 57th Street in New York City. According to the lawsuit, the condominium prides itself on being one of the city’s classic and preeminent luxury residential condominium buildings.

Copperfield’s unit is described as a multilevel penthouse on the condominium’s 54th floor. The magician purchased the property in October 1997 for nearly $7.4 million.

Katy Perry in white dress on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Katy Perry ‘Swears By’ This Light Therapy Wand That’s Now 35% off! View Deal

Jade Roper Tanner Tolbert Are Using Condoms 1st Time Years Hes Getting Vasectomy

Related: Celebrity Real Estate: See Where the Stars Live

According to court documents, Copperfield has been a “far cry from a model resident.” The board alleged that Copperfield “notoriously jam packed the unit with novelties such as fortune telling machines, classic arcade games and other, more bizarre items like ‘hazing devices’ apparently used by various fraternities during the turn of the century.”

The plaintiffs believe Copperfield is now residing in Nevada where he has a magic and illusion show at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Hotel. They hope the lawsuit will propel Copperfield to make a change and act.

“To say that he trashed the unit is an understatement,” the plaintiffs alleged in court documents. “The pictures of the unit are appalling and speak for themselves.”

In this article

David Copperfield

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!