Even Kristen Bell has some quirks! Dax Shepard shared a photo via Instagram on Sunday, July 8, of his wife of nearly five years cooling off in the pool with an unusual accessory.

“My wife wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feeling of pruney finger tips on skin,” the Parenthood alum, 43, captioned a picture of the Good Place star, 37, showing off a pair of black gloves on her hands to match her patterned bikini, sunglasses and sun hat. He added the hashtags #Hollyweird and #iloveher.

In the comments section of the post, some of Shepard’s 1.5 million followers began sharing their own bizarre habits. “I’m with you @kristenanniebell – I wear gloves when I bathe my dog for the very same reason. And don’t even get me started on picking up cutlery off the bottom of a full soapy sink!” one fan wrote. Another added, “Hey, we all have our things. My husband doesn’t like his teeth to touch the glass when he’s drinking.”

The couple began dating in 2007. They tied the knot in Beverly Hills in October 2013 after delaying their wedding until California legalized same-sex marriage. They share daughters Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 3.

“When we first started darting, I had more money than her and I owned the house that I lived in,” the Chips actor recalled on Conan in April. “She said to me at one point, ‘Would you like a prenup?’ … I said, ‘No, I don’t want a prenup,’ but I really wanted a prenup, really bad. … The joke is on her now because she’s become much more successful than me and has much more money than me!”

Bell told Us Weekly in January that she and Shepard still schedule date nights at least once a month to keep the spark alive. “We make an effort to cuddle and remain physical with each other,” she explained. “You find you’re often cuddling with your girls, but then you realize you haven’t touched your partner on the back of the neck or put your arm around him in a week. It’s just paying attention to things like that that I think will keep you connected.”

