Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell threw caution to the wind! The couple, who tied the knot in 2013 after six years of dating, opted not to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“When we first started darting, I had more money than her and I owned the house that I lived in. And she said to me at one point, ‘Would you like a prenup?’” Shepard recalled during his Monday, April 9, appearance on Conan. The 43-year-old Chips actor declined Bell’s offer. “I said, ‘No, I don’t want a prenup,’ but I really wanted a prenup, really bad.”

Then Bell’s career really took off: She went on to voice Anna in the blockbuster hit Frozen, nabbed a leading role in Bad Moms and currently stars in NBC sitcom The Good Place. “The joke is on her now because she’s become much more successful than me and has much more money than me!” quipped Shepard.

Shepard and Bell, who are parents of Lincoln, 4, and Delta, 3, have been honest about the work they put into their marriage.

“We don’t believe in The One. We don’t believe in the fairy tale. We don’t believe that you can meet someone and you have perfectly matching personalities,” Shepard told Us Weekly in December. “We are opposites and it has taken a tremendous amount of work and therapy for us to coexist.”

“My only fear is that people see us and think, ‘Oh, I just need to find my Kristen Bell.’ That’s not true,” he continued. “You’ll find your Kristen Bell but guess what, now the work starts. Relationships are labor intensive. If you want them to last, they are labor intensive.”

