Days of Our Lives star Jessica Serfaty reportedly found a tracking device hidden in her car.

Serfaty, 33, recently discovered an Apple AirTag placed in her Range Rover, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that an alert popped up on Serfaty’s iPhone notifying her that there was an AirTag nearby.

TMZ reports that the actress was “immediately concerned” since she did not place any trackers in her vehicle and alerted the authorities. Neither Serfaty nor the authorities could find the device after looking.

While the tracker was not found, the police are still using Serfaty’s phone to try to get more information about the AirTag and its owner, per TMZ.

Serfaty has not publicly addressed the situation. However, she shared an inspirational quote via her social media page.

“Courage doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. Courage means you don’t let fear stop you,” the message read via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 19.

In addition to the inspirational words, Serfaty also shared a series of snaps from her vacation in Spain including some selfies while she was out and about and pictures of the picturesque landscape.

Serfaty’s time off comes after her recent exit from Days of Our Lives in June. She joined the cast as Sloan Peterson in 2022. Serfaty has not publicly addressed her departure from the soap opera.

Last month, Serfaty made headlines after she accused her fiancé, Leonardo Del Vecchio, of abuse. However, Serfaty later retracted her allegations and apologized.

“Leo and I apologize for any who were triggered or affected by yesterday’s story. Sometimes a family can have their own arguments and these should never be made public,” she said via her Instagram Story per The Daily Mail. “We ask that people respect our privacy at this time. I would never stay with an abusive man and which Leonardo Del Vecchio is not. I revoke my words that were driven by anger and not in truth. I take back my words on a guy that will always be my companion, step father and family person to me.”

Serfaty and Del Vecchio, 29, got engaged in July 2023. The pair recently celebrated their anniversary.

“If only you had a better personality. 😜@leonardo_mdv your smile after you saw my happiness is all I need to know,” Serfaty captioned a July Instagram slideshow of the couple. “& to our 3rd wheel who took all these pictures, you’re always welcome 😂 you too @hotstufflildevil made our anniversary even more precious. You’re always invited in my book.”