Lesson learned. After being involved in a disastrous love triangle on Bachelor in Paradise, Dean Unglert looks to have found a match in fellow The Bachelor Winter Games contestant Lesley Murphy. Us Weekly confirmed the two were dating earlier this month and when we caught up with Unglert on Tuesday, January 30, he coyly chatted about his new romance, while giving details on what to expect for the Bachelor spinoff. Watch the video above!

Unglert and Murphy, the latter of whom appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor, were spotted by an eyewitness “holding hands” at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Friday, January 19, and have been liking each other’s Instagram posts since December. The reality star admitted to Us Weekly at Lord & Taylor’s Valentine’s Day speed dating event in New York that he is in the best place since he left Paradise and is “incredibly happy.”

When asked if he’s in it for the long haul, the Colorado native told Us Weekly, “I hope so. Fingers crossed.”

And when it comes to dating this time around, the reality star, who sparked controversy over his relationships with Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard on BIP, knows exactly what he is looking for.

“I like someone that is adventurous. Someone that has a lot of personality. Someone that can help make decisions for me because I’m incredibly indecisive,” the podcast host told Us at the event. “I need someone like that in my life. I’d say those are the three most important things.”

Unglert, who appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, is well aware that he did not make the best impression on viewers during his stint on BIP, but he’s hoping to show fans that he has improved on The Bachelor Winter Games.

“I had a bad experience on Bachelor in Paradise, but I learned a lot over that experience so it was nice to be able to go on with a new perspective and really be able to focus on how to improve and not be as much of a s—thead as I was the first time around,” Unglert told Us. “It wasn’t even about redemption. It was just a matter of applying the lessons that I’ve learned into successful dating.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The Bachelor Winter Games premieres on ABC on February 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!