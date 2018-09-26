Dean Unglert isn’t exactly hyped about Colton Underwood becoming the Bachelor.

“I’m here to say one thing and one thing only. Colton for Bachelor? Not my Bachelor. He’s a little young. He’s younger than me. He might be more advanced in his life than I am, but I don’t necessarily see him marrying the woman that he chooses for a plethora of reasons,” Unglert, known for his stints on The Bachelor season 13, Bachelor in Paradise season 4 and Bachelor Winter Games, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 21. “One, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants. Two, I don’t think he knows exactly what he wants. I think he’ll do what he thinks people will want him to do and not what’s necessarily right for him.”

Unglert, 27, added that he “would have preferred” to see Becca Kufrin’s former contestants Jason Tartick or Blake Horstmann take on the lead role on season 23 of the ABC dating show. “I love Colton, don’t get me wrong,” Unglert added. “But not my Bachelor.”

Even though the start-up recruiter isn’t sold on the 26-year-old NFL player, he plans on tuning in to follow his journey. “It’s going to be a dumpster fire, of course I’m going to watch it,” Unglert joked. “I imagine Colton’s season going the same way mine would, where he wants to do right by everyone and he wants no one to hate him and that’s going to just go ahead and bite him right in the butt … He’s a very nice person. He’s well-intentioned. He is beautiful. I just think it’s going to be a dumpster fire.”

The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on ABC in January 2019.

