Heartwarming! On Saturday, September 15, Niecy Nash will host as nine good-hearted stars are recognized for their charitable work at the fourth annual Television Industry Advocacy Awards benefiting The Creative Coalition. Debra Messing, Patricia Heaton, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Mädchen Amick, Abigail Disney, Bill Prady and Sela Ward will all be honored at the Los Angeles event, presented by BBVA Compass and TCL North America.

The stars lend a hand for a variety of causes ranging from Messing’s work with Population Services International (a nonprofit dedicated to promoting public health) to McLendon-Covey’s role with WriteGirl, which matches young girls with creative writing mentors.

The award show will feature a musical performance from Garrity and Peña. After tragedy struck Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, the two students penned a song that has become an anthem for their classmates’ gun control advocacy. “Shine” is available on iTunes, and proceeds from any downloads go to the Shine MSD fund to help students affected by the shooting.

See below for the full list of honorees and their charities!

Debra Messing – Population Services International

Patricia Heaton – World Vision

Wendi McLendon-Covey – WriteGirl

Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña – The Shine MSD fund

Madchen Amick – The National Alliance on Mental Illness

Abigail Disney – Search for Common Ground

Sela Ward – Hope Village

Bill Prady – The Big Bang Theory Scholarship Endowment

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!