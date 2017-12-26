Doing a world of good. DoSomething.org‘s annual Celebs Gone Good list of 2017 is here, and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look! Dethroning Queen Bey from 2016’s list is Chance the Rapper, who took the top spot, followed by NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and Ariana Grande.

Among the stars who also made Celebs Gone Good — which recognizes bold-faced names who use their influence to create social change — are J. J. Watt, Nicki Minaj, Zendaya and Miley Cyrus. To see who else made the list, scroll through the gallery!