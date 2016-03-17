The deep end of debt. Jacquelyn Mitchard, author of the 1996 bestselling book The Deep End of the Ocean, lost millions of dollars when she and her family mistakenly trusted a shady financial adviser. The scribe opened up about her harrowing experience in an upcoming episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? which is set to air on Saturday, March 19.

"Everything, all the money is gone," Mitchard, 64, says in a preview clip.

According to the show's site, Mitchard lost her fortune in 2009 when the adviser emptied her family's bank account. As a result, Mitchard and her husband, Christopher Brent Sornberger, lost their home and the college money they had saved for their nine children. The family also had to use food stamps.

Mitchard, who now resides in Brewster, Massachusetts, was the first author to be selected for Oprah's Book Club, in 1996. Twenty years later, she is promoting a new book, Two If By Sea. (She's also written several other adult and young adult books.)

Mitchard will discuss her past and more in her sit-down interview with Winfrey. She will go into further detail about her money woes and how it took a toll on her career.

Mitchard's Oprah: Where Are They Now? episode airs on OWN on Saturday, March 19, at 10 p.m. ET.

Watch the sneak peek in the video above.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!