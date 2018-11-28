Celebs were out and about this week, from Delilah Belle Hamlin showing off her festive style at the Amazon Fire Pop-Up in L.A., to Jonathan Van Ness enjoying a massage and facial, to Anne Hathaway attending a movie screening. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Delilah Belle Hamlin chatted with onlookers about how she uses Fire TV to stream gift-wrapping tutorials during the holiday season at The Amazon Fire TV Pop-Up inside the Atrium at Westfield Century City in L.A.

— Lizzie Tisch hosted a VIP preview of LTD by Lizzie Tisch, an experiential style venture holiday shopping event, in NYC.

— Christine Burke celebrated the launch of Gigi C Sport x Carbon38 with a Body by Simone class led by Carbon38 ambassador Jillian Foster at the Palisades Village.

— Debra Messing and Pajama Program celebrated Giving Tuesday at the Sleep Number Store in NYC.

— Molly Sims looked chic as she hosted Christmas at The Grove in L.A.

— Bethenny Frankel and friends enjoyed dinner at Wolfgang Puck restaurant at CUT New York where they noshed on the steak tartare and tuna tartare.

— Lisa Rinna joined music mogul Vince Herbert and Mercedes Javid at Project Angel Food where they made a record number of meals for those living with critical illness and families affected by the Woolsey fire on Thanksgiving Day in L.A.

— Anne Hathaway attended a Cinema Society screening of Roma at the DGA Theater and afterparty at The Pool.

— Carla Gugino attended the Netflix special screening of “Roma” at the Directors Guild of America Theater in NYC.

— Ben Platt and Mary-Louise Parker attended an event to celebrate Ben’s Back at The Whitby Hotel in NYC.

— Jonathan Van Ness enjoyed a massage and CBD oil facial at Jaboneria Marianella Spa in NYC.

— Mark Wahlberg competed in a Beat the Pro closet-to-the-pin competition at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida which raised more than $100,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

— Why Don’t We bowled while visiting Lucky Strike Houston, Texas.

— Kate Hudson sipped on a glass of Perrier-Jouët as she attended the Palisades Village Tree Lighting with Danny Fujikawa and their daughter Rani.

— Alicia Keys helped the MTV Staying Alive Foundation celebrate its 20th anniversary of campaigning around HIV and sexual health awareness at Guastavino’s in NYC.

— Espolòn tequila hosted an exclusive Añejo X tasting room for VIP guests at Rough Trade in Brooklyn.

