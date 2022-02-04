Setting things straight — or sparking more speculation? Demi Burnett teased that things aren’t as they seem when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise‘s Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian‘s recent split.

“Y’all got the Maurissa and Riley break up SO WRONG,” the “Big Demi Energy” podcast host, 26, wrote on Twitter on Thursday, February 3. After some social media users accused her of using someone else’s breakup to get attention, Burnett explained that she only wanted to correct the narrative surrounding Gunn, 25, and Christian, 32, deciding to end their engagement.

“I’m mad at the BS being portrayed!” she wrote. “I don’t want to talk about it bc it’s stressful and not my business to tell! BUT LOOK DEEPER LISTEN TO UR INTUITION.”

Though neither one of her former castmates publicly responded to her comments, Gunn “liked” both of Burnett’s tweets.

Gunn and Christian, who got engaged on the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise, announced in January that they had called it quits. “We have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple said in a joint statement. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

Leading up to the breakup announcement, Bachelor Nation fans noticed that the Bachelor season 24 contestant had removed photos of Christian from her Instagram profile. Gunn also shared a video without her engagement ring and a cryptic quote that read, “All that glitters is not gold.” Following the statement, the Georgia native shared an Instagram post from Burnett encouraging people to treat women with “respect.”

“Just a reminder that people are living in fear every day even people on tv can be going through it without you knowing it so I am saying TALK ABOUT IT MORE and never stop fighting for equal rights!” the post read. “Also remember to be good to women because even if you aren’t a misogynistic person they might be living in a world where they are oppressed every day, so maybe go out of your way to make sure she knows she’s being treated with respect.” Burnett’s post concluded with the reminder that “women doing this for each other can change the world.”

While the couple themselves have not publicly commented on the split, Natasha Parker shared some details about what went wrong between Gunn and Christian.

“[Maurissa] was just saying how there was so much that happened between them that they kind of just wanted to keep it between each other,” the Bachelor season 24 alum, 33, said during an episode of her “Click Bait With Bachelor Nation” podcast in late January.

She continued: “I think that they just have very different lives, at least from my understanding of what she was saying. She completely integrated into his life and I think that she kind of missed her family, she missed her friends.” Despite throwing herself “full-throttle” into her new romance, Parker added that Gunn “told me she has no regrets, and I think that’s a beautiful thing.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants