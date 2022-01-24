Bachelor in Paradise's Maurissa and Riley Split, End Engagement

Three months after their proposal aired on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian have called it quits.

“We have decided to go our separate ways. Never did we imagine this, but we’ve come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves,” Gunn, 25, and Christian, 32, told People in a joint statement on Monday, January 24. “We’ve appreciated everyone’s love and support so far throughout our journey and we just ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate through this.”

News of their split comes after Bachelor Nation noticed the Bachelor season 24 contestant removed recent photos with Christian from her Instagram profile. Gunn also shared a video without her engagement ring, a supportive gift from her sister and a cryptic quote that read, “All that glitters is not gold.”

Fans watched the Bachelorette season 16 alum pop the question on the October 2021 finale of the Mexico spinoff.

“I didn’t even think he was going to propose at all,” Gunn admitted to Us in an exclusive post-finale interview with Christian. “The whole time we were standing there, I’m like, ‘OK, well, I’m about to be embarrassed, we’re about to walk out together.’ … I told him the night before. I was like, ‘No matter what I want to be with you, I support your decision, like, we can leave together.’ I just didn’t want to walk out on a podium and get embarrassed. I’m like, ‘Can we just leave together now if you want to leave?’”

Christian, meanwhile, told Us that he knew he was going to put a Neil Lane ring on Gunn’s finger after their overnight date.

“It wasn’t too long after the fantasy suites. I said [on the episode that] I had some things to, like, think about, which I did because I mean, having a family, being engaged is everything that I ever wanted,” he told Us at the time. “So obviously I want to take my time and make the decision, but, you know, it didn’t take too much time. I thought about it. I got it out and it was game time.”

Following the show, the twosome were in a long-distance relationship, splitting their time between New York City and Atlanta.

“I’m kind of flying back and forth to New York, but eventually, I’m going to get myself out here,” Gunn told Us at the time. “And then wedding, baby!”

Season 7 of BiP also included Joe Amabile proposing to Serena Pitt and Mari Pepin-Solis accepting a proposal from Kenny Braasch.