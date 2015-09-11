They're cool for the summer — and fall, winter, and spring, too! Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez snapped their first selfie in a year, which Lovato shared via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 10.

"Look at how #coolforthesummer we are.." Lovato, 23, captioned the silly pic of herself with Gomez, also 23. "Friends for years, #sameoldlove." (Naturally, the "Cool for the Summer" singer's selfie with the "Same Old Love" songstress included the titles of their latest singles.)

Their cute friendship update came as a surprise to their millions of fans, who thought they were on the outs. More than a year ago, Lovato unfollowed Gomez via social media, then hinted at a possible falling out on Watch What Happens Live in August 2014. "I plead the sixth if that's in the game," Lovato told Andy Cohen. "I think it's just one of those things where people change and people grow apart."

During that same stint, Lovato played a round of "Shag, Marry, Kill" with the choices of her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, Gomez's ex Justin Bieber, and X Factor judge Simon Cowell. "I'd kill Bieber. I'd kill Simon," Lovato said at the time. "F–k, I'd kill Joe, too!"

Erstwhile, Gomez has remained closer than ever to Taylor Swift, even appearing in her "Bad Blood" music video alongside the rest of the 1989 singer's massive girl squad. Then, last month at the 2015 MTV VMAs, Swift and Gomez were caught by cameras reacting to Lovato's sex-charged outdoor performance of "Cool for the Summer."

While Gomez cheered on Lovato throughout the performance, Swift whispered to her seatmate instead and watched the dominatrix-fueled live segment with a stunned expression.

However, Lovato has been a longtime advocate of Gomez, telling Ryan Seacrest in early 2014: "We're really, really close. And any advice I had for her… it's between us. But I love her so much."

Their friendship covers more than a decade after the two first met as child performers on the set of Barney & Friends in 2002.

