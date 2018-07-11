Demi Moore has fallen victim to credit card fraud.

According to a criminal document obtained by Us Weekly, a man named David Matthew Read allegedly used 55-year-old Moore’s American Express card during the month of March at various online stores and Los Angeles shops. Read spent more than $169,000.

A surveillance video seemingly shows Read using the card at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue stores throughout Southern California. It also showed him making purchases at “the times and places where the fraudulent transactions occurred,” making him the main suspect.

The report also that Read “admitted to obtaining D.M.’s credit card without authorization and fraudulently using it to make purchases at stores.”

On March 2, an individual reported the card lost/stolen. When a new one was delivered through FedEx in Santa Monica, Read picked up the replacement card himself. According to Moore and her personal assistant, they had not requested a new card. Read was later arrested outside of a storage unit he had been renting since April, and according to E! News, he remains in jail.

The LOL actress joins a list of celebrities who have been victims of credit card theft. 50 Cent and Carmelo Anthony both had their card numbers stolen back in 2013 and the alleged assailant spent more than $500,000 at Vespas, Tiffany & Co. and more. Other star-studded victims include Tiger Woods, Kim Kardashian and Will Smith.

Moore has yet to publicly respond to the ordeal.

