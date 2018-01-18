Dennis Rodman Checks Into Rehab After DUI

Dennis Rodman checked into an alcohol rehabilitation center on Wednesday, January 17, days after getting a DUI, Us Weekly can confirm. Rodman’s agent, Darren Prince, told The Associated Press that the NBA star is seeking treatment at Turning Point Rehabilitation Center in Paterson, New Jersey.

As previously reported, the 56-year-old spent the night in jail after failing a breathalyzer test in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, January 13. He was on probation at the time of the incident.

Back in July 2016, witnesses told TMZ that they reportedly saw Rodman drink at a karaoke bar before he caused a car accident while driving on the wrong side of the road in Orange County. He wasn’t charged with a DUI, but was placed under probation then.

Rodman has checked himself into rehab before. He went to an undisclosed alcohol rehabilitation center for alcoholism in January 2014. (Additionally, he appeared on season 3 of Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew.)

“I don’t need to drink. I don’t need to do anything. I went to rehab just to sort things out. That’s it,” he told USA Today the following month. “I’m not an alcoholic. An alcoholic drinks seven days a week. I don’t drink seven days a week. When I drink, I don’t hurt nobody, I don’t have no DUIs, nothing like that. I didn’t go to rehab for drinking. There aren’t too many people who quit drinking going to rehab. Not too many people can do that.”

