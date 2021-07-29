Couple goals! Derek Hough credited his girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, with teaching him a very important life lesson.

“Haley’s taught me a lot about relaxing,” the Purina ONE partner, 36, explained. “About just sitting down and relaxing and enjoying the moment.”

The pro dancer, who has an upcoming Las Vegas residency kicking off on September 22, will also be back on Dancing with the Stars as a judge in September. While he has his plate full, he said that’s his norm.

“I’m always going to go, go, go, go, personally,” he noted. “Like, let’s do this. Let’s do that. Let’s do this, and I’m still like that. But, it’s a good balance. We have a great balance with that.”

Erbert, 26, will be joining Hough for the residency and the multihyphenate is looking forward to the collaboration.

“She is joining me on stage, and I’m so excited. The past year, we’ve been entertaining people from our kitchen or dancing in the house during the Disney Singalongs,” Hough told Us. “It’s really cool to be able to have people come see us dance. We’ve been desperate for them in our house, but now they can see us live on stage.”

While the pair share a common love for singing, dancing and all things performing, Hough explained that it’s “pretty easy” to turn off work when they come home to their four rescue pets — Luna, Romie, Palo and Lily.

“Our animals, as soon as we walk in, our animals are our life,” he gushed. “I’ve always been a huge animal lover and been very passionate about animals and, of course, about rescue animals. I have four rescues myself and they’re just the joys of my life. I love them so much.”

To celebrate his love of furry friends, Hough partnered with Purina ONE to help adoptable pets find their forever homes.