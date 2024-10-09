Detroit Tigers center fielder Matt Vierling’s No. 1 cheerleader is his girlfriend, Allie Thomas.

“Next stop playoffs!!!! 🐅🤍,” Thomas wrote via Instagram in September 2024, sharing photos with Vierling after an MLB game.

The couple started dating in 2020, two years after he was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I mean, [my hometown] St. Louis is all about baseball and sports. There’s really not much else to do. It’s, like, they love their sports there,” Vierling said during a June 2024 appearance on the “Have a Seat With Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson” podcast. “So, the Cardinals is like the center of that whole town, so obviously, everything about baseball you get to know. … [A stadium] is, like, a cathedral in certain respects; it’s just a pretty cool place.”

Vierling played baseball his entire life, including during college at Notre Dame University. After five years with the Phillies, Vierling was traded to the Tigers in January 2023. Thomas continued to support him on the baseball diamond.

Just as Thomas eagerly cheers on Vierling’s games, he does the same for her accomplishments.

“Happy 23rd birthday to this gorgeous lady who always finds a way to make me laugh,” he wrote via Instagram in April 2020. “Hope it’s a good one, with a couple Fortnite wins too. Love ya Al 💙.”

Keep scrolling for Vierling and Thomas’ complete relationship timeline:

January 2020

While it is not known how Vierling and Thomas met, they debuted their relationship via Instagram in January during a trip to Park City, Utah.

“A snowy day in Utah ❄️,” Thomas captioned her post before her boyfriend replied, “Up to snow good.”

In Vierling’s own Instagram upload, he wrote, “Thanks for the lessons ❤️.”

June 2021

Thomas went to one of Vierling’s Phillies games, sharing photos on Instagram.

“A whirlwind of a week,” she wrote.

October 2022

Vierling played in his first World Series in 2022 when the Phillies played the Houston Astros.

“WORLD SERIES BOUND!!! 🤩🤩🤩,” Thomas wrote via Instagram after the team clinched a place in the championship.

August 2023

Thomas switched her MLB allegiance from the Phillies to the Tigers when Vierling was traded.

“Accidentally matched the green monster,” she captioned an Instagram photo in August, sharing a photo of her lime dress during the Tigers’ away game in Boston.

October 2024

Throughout the 2024 season, Thomas donned different No. 8 merch at Vierling’s baseball games to match his number.

“ALDS here we come ✨⚾️🔥,” she wrote on October 3 as the Tigers made it to the playoffs.