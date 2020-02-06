Learning the lingo! Skiers and snowboarders competing in the 2020 Winter Dew Tour from Thursday, February 6, to Sunday, February 9, taught Us Weekly popular snowboard slang.

“I use the word ‘sick’ all the time,” Arielle Gold, a 23-year-old Olympic bronze medalist, told Us. “And it’s pretty much just to say that ‘That was really cool.’”

Chase Josey, 24, noted that “everyone’s just saying ‘lit’ nowadays,” and added, “Usually that’s just when people are hyped up or something sick goes down, and that’s ‘lit.’”

Jake Pates, who is also an Olympian, taught Us a term for a place where snowboarders “don’t want to land” while shredding the slopes. “If you’re landing in the ‘Gucci plateau,’ you’re going deep. And if you’re going deep, then you’re landing at the bottom or, like, flat as hell,” the 21-year-old revealed.

Hailey Langland shared that she frequently used the word “dope” and Aaron Blunck said he liked saying “Ooouuuhhhnnn,” which he stated “doesn’t really mean anything.”

Gold, Josey, Pates, Langland, 19, and Blunck, 23, will join an impressive crop of athletes in Copper Mountain, Colorado, to compete in the 2020 Winter Dew Tour. This year’s event will feature expanded competition formats that cater to women snowboarders and skiers.

“Women are no strangers to the Dew Tour as an integral part of the foundation that make up our event’s heart and soul since the event’s inception,” Courtney Gresik, vice president and general manager of Dew Tour, said in a press release. “We are immensely proud to elevate our event to the next level this year with the addition of four new disciplines for these extremely talented women and have no doubt that they will put on an exciting show for the fans as they have always done.”

The four-day event will also feature live music performances, poster signings with the athletes and more.

The 2020 Winter Dew Tour is free to attend. It will kick off in Colorado on Thursday and conclude on Sunday. For more information on the event, head to the Dew Tour’s website.

To hear what slang words snowboard slang athletes such as Toby Miller and Queralt Castellet like to use, check out Us’ video above!