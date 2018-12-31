Expressing her gratitude. Diane Kruger reflected on the past 365 days ahead of the new year on Monday, December 31, and gushed over her boyfriend, Norman Reedus, and their 1-month-old daughter.

“2018 has been a year of new beginnings…rewarding, if challenging journeys..but mostly, a year of love,” the In the Fade actress, 42, captioned an Instagram photo of herself kissing the Walking Dead star, 49, while they held hands. “I would like to thank all of my friends who have been there for me and us this year, who have lifted me up and made me smile.”

Kruger continued: “I am thankful for all the work opportunities I’ve had this year and the many people I’ve met along the way. Thank you to all of YOU, who have shared some of my life this year here on Instagram.”

The Germany native concluded the post with a special shout-out to her beau. “But above all, I’d like to thank my love @bigbaldhead for giving me our daughter and for being an amazing dad and partner,” she wrote. “I love you HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ALL OF YOU.”

Days prior to her sweet post, Reedus shared the first look at their newborn baby girl. “A lot to be thankful for this year. [Love] this one especially,” he captioned a picture of the baby holding his hand on Christmas Eve.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in May that Kruger and Reedus — who started dating in March 2017 — were expecting their first child together. The pair welcomed their daughter in November, and the Welcome to Marwen star accidentally revealed the gender but not the baby’s name during an interview earlier this month. “She’s very little but I’m tired,” she told Extra, confirming it was a girl. “I feel like a superhero right now.”

