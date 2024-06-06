Diane von Furstenberg, the fashion designer behind the iconic wrap dress, shares some wild stories in an upcoming documentary about her life.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in one story, von Furstenberg remembers declining an invitation to have a threesome with Mick Jagger and David Bowie. “She considered it, she says, thinking ‘Well this is something I can tell my grandchildren about,’” the outlet’s Caryn James wrote in a Wednesday, June 5, review of Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge. “Obviously she told them anyway.” Next, the film cuts to “her grown granddaughter saying that turning those two down at the height of their fame was a ‘really epic’ move.”

Von Furstenberg opens up about her 1969 marriage to Prince Egon von Furstenberg — with whom she had two children — and their split 14 years later. “Divorce for me was freedom,” James quoted her as saying.

As a newly single woman, she partied at Studio 54 — the hottest nightclub of its era.

​​“I was with Warren Beatty and Ryan O’Neal on the same weekend,” the designer, 77, reveals, observing, “I was having a man’s life in a woman’s body.”

Her candor echoed her past comments about Richard Gere during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “Well, it was a f–k,” she told host Andy Cohen of her fling with the actor.

She had previously discussed her encounter with Gere in her 2014 memoir, The Woman I Wanted to Be, writing that she got together with the Pretty Woman star in the 1980s, after she had already met current husband Barry Diller. At the time, Diller was the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, the distributor of American Gigolo, the movie Gere had just filmed.

“Barry never said anything but I know he was not happy,” she wrote in her book. “Barry was always cool, above anything and anyone. He knew it would pass.”

Von Furstenberg married Diller in 2001. The pair had known each other since the 1970s and enjoyed a casual, on-off relationship before tying the knot. In the new documentary, set to stream June 25 on Hulu, Diller references gossip that “it’s just a marriage of convenience,” and says that only he and his wife know the truth. “And frankly, who cares?”

Von Furstenberg says that she and Diller are soulmates, adding, “First he was my lover, then my friend. Barry is the consistent love in my life.”

The Belgium native made fashion history when she introduced the wrap dress in 1974. “It started as a wrap top and skirt, and I thought it would make a simple and sexy dress,” she said in 2013. “I had no idea it would be such a phenomenon. It was so effortless, and it allowed women to go to work and still feel like women… .”

It was “empowering,” she said, to see how the dress “changed a woman once she put it on.”