TMI from DVF? Diane von Fürstenberg got hilariously profane while reminiscing about her fling with Richard Gere on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 8.

In the episode, host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Julianne Moore played a game called “DVF or WTF?” in which they had to decide which statements about von Fürstenberg were true, including the claim that the 72-year-old had a love affair with Gere, 69.

Cohen, 50, thought that statement was true, but Moore, 58, begged to differ. “I’m going to go with ‘What the f–k?’” the Gloria Bell actress said.

Then came the big reveal. “Well, it was a f–k,” von Fürstenberg replied, smiling as she got a high-five from Moore.

The fashion designer previously discussed her relationship with Gere in her 2014 memoir, The Woman I Wanted to Be, writing that she got together with the Pretty Woman star in the 1980s, after she had already met current husband Barry Diller. At the time, Diller was the chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures, the distributor of American Gigolo, the flick Gere had just filmed.

Gere’s agent warned him against the tryst, saying it would be bad for his career, as von Fürstenberg revealed. She also spilled that Diller was displeased, too. “Barry never said anything but I know he was not happy,” she wrote. “Barry was always cool, above anything and anyone. He knew it would pass.”

The Belgium native also mentioned Gere in an oral history of 1980s New York City published last year in The New York Times Style Magazine. “If I threw a party, by midnight there was probably an especially good mix of people there,” she said at the time. “Richard Gere was a fixture, as well as Diana Ross and Princess Caroline.”

Von Fürstenberg — who has two children from her marriage to the late Prince Egon von Fürstenberg — married Diller in 2001. Gere was previously married to Cindy Crawford and Carey Lowell, with whom he shares son Homer, 19. He married Alejandra Silva in April 2018 and welcomed a baby boy with her in February.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!