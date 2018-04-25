Richard Gere is well-aware that his 1990 movie, Pretty Woman, became a classic … but he feels bad about it! Gere, 68, spoke to Us Weekly at City Harvest’s 35th Anniversary Gala on Tuesday, April 24, admitting that women come up to him all the time to talk about his first film with Julia Roberts.

When addressing the fact that most can’t change the channel if the movie is on TV, Gere told Us, “When they tell me this I apologize because I take up so much of their time.” However, he understands why people adore the love story, adding that “quite often,” people will approach him and say they’ve seen the movie 150 times.

“[It finds] some kind of a deep yearning in everyone, not just women to do good. We’re talking about doing a good thing,” the actor, who portrayed Edward Lewis in the film, said. “In the end, that movie is about acceptance, it’s about trust, it’s about love. I think we’re all looking for that – doesn’t matter who we are.”

In the film, prostitute Vivian Ward (played by Roberts) was hired by the wealthy Edward Lewis to be his escort during his time in Los Angeles. The characters had more in common than they thought and developed a deeper bond during their stay. The actors’ chemistry was so strong, they went on to star in Runaway Bride together nine years later.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Gere recently found love off screen, tying the knot with his girlfriend of more than three years, Alejandra Silva, earlier this month. The pair are set to celebrate their nuptials at their New York home Sunday, May 6, HOLA! magazine reports.

Silva, 35, recently told the publication that meeting Gere changed her life.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life,” she said. “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path.”

The couple made their public debut at the premiere of Time Out of Mind in Madrid 2015.

