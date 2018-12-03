Dick Van Dyke isn’t here for the grade school humor. The Mary Poppins Returns actor subtly shaded Piers Morgan on Sunday, December 2, after the Good Morning Britain host poked fun of at his name.

“Imagine being called Dick Van Dyke in this [politically correct]-crazed era?” Morgan, 53, began his childish tweet. “Poor guy. He’ll have to change his name to Richard Van Non-Binary-Gender-Fluid.”

Van Dyke, 92, simply tweeted a photo of himself as his Diagnosis Murder character, Dr. Mark Sloan, looking dumbfounded in response.

The original Mary Poppins star wasn’t the only one who seemingly found Morgan’s comments crude.

“Mr Van Dyke Sir. All British citizens are on a rota to apologise for @piersmorgan when he makes inappropriate remarks. This week it’s my turn. May I say, Mr Morgan in no way represents the views of her Majesty The Queen or the vast majority of the British people. Have a nice day,” one commenter wrote.

Another praised Van Dyke for how he replied: “This is the best response I’ve seen in a long time. Practically perfect in every way. @iammrvandy captured what everyone was thinking. So good.”

This isn’t the first time Morgan has taken aim at fellow celebrities on social media. Last month, the Celebrity Apprentice alum made headlines when he made head-scratching comments about Little Mix and Ellen DeGeneres’ in November leading to a Twitter battle with Ariana Grande and her mom, Joan Grande.

“Ellen drooling today over famous men’s bodies on #InternationalMensDay2018. Yet I’ve been abused all day for complimenting @hollywills on her legs,” Morgan wrote regarding his comments about British TV presenter Holly Willoughby. “The hypocrisy of modern feminism laid bare..”

The following day, the U.K. native took aim at Little Mix criticizing them for the cover art on their upcoming album, LM5, to which Joan replied, ultimately leading the “Thank U, Next” singer to chime in.

“Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to,” Ariana wrote. “Women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next.”

After back-and-forth banter, The “God is a Woman” songstress clapped back with a shirtless picture of Morgan writing, “When u do it it’s ok tho right?”

