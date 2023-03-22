Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car accident in Malibu, California, that left him with “minor injuries.”

The Mary Poppins actor, 97, crashed his car while driving on March 15, according to CNN. The authorities confirmed that Van Dyke was behind the wheel of a silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 when it slid into a gate.

The Missouri native was treated by paramedics on the scene, but he ultimately was not taken to the hospital for further medical attention. TMZ reported that Van Dyke allegedly was bleeding from his nose and mouth, and he might have suffered a concussion.

Van Dyke’s accident comes one month after he set the record for being the oldest contestant on The Masked Singer. The Emmy winner revealed himself as the Gnome in a February episode of the Fox competition series.

“It was so funny. It was the weirdest experience. They have a great crew there, and they took good care of me, but the minute I got out of the car, they covered my head!” he recalled during an interview with Yahoo! Music that same month. “I never got to meet or see anybody! I’m going to have to go back and meet them in person, because nobody ever saw me and I never saw them. It was weird.”

At the time, Van Dyke reflected on how he continues to stay in shape as he gets older.

“I still go to the gym three days a week and work out. And I advise everybody to do that, because that’s what ages people — it’s just a stiffening up and not exercising their muscles and their lungs,” he said about his routine. “Exercise is the answer.”

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang actor, who has been married to Arlene Silver since 2012, joked that having a partner “half my age to take care” of him helps as well, adding, “My positive attitude, I get that from my wife.”

During the interview, the Broadway star reflected on his career and his time on the Dick Van Dyke Show. The Grammy winner praised his chemistry with his onscreen wife Mary Tyler Moore, who he worked alongside from 1961 to 1966.

“Mary and I kind of dug each other in real life, you know! I thought she was pretty great,” he gushed about his “easy” bond with his late costar. “And so, I think that translated onto film. “What made me mad was that Bob Newhart and Suzanne Pleshette got to share of bed [on The Bob Newhart Show], and they wouldn’t let us. I’m still mad about that!”