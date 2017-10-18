Do a double-take! Melania Trump sported her signature black frames at husband President Donald Trump’s press conference about hurricane relief on Wednesday, October 18 — and Twitter broke out the conspiracy theories with some people seemingly convinced that the first lady had a body double stand in for her.

Melania, 47, looked confident and cool as she stood alongside the Commander in Chief, but the Internet questioned whether it was actually her under the dark shades. Speculation heightened when Trump introduced the former model by saying, “My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here.”

Despite the silly rumors, it is pretty clear in other photos sans sunglasses that it’s most certainly Melania.

This isn’t the first time that a first lady has been accused of employing stand-ins. In September 2016, fans suspected that then-presidential nominee Hillary Clinton used a body double, renowned Clinton impersonator Teresa Barnwell, at an event.

“You’re the one who can stand in for me and do the bad stuff I don’t want to do,” Clinton teased upon meeting Barnwell at a 1996 book signing.

See some of Twitter’s conspiracy theories about Melania’s body double below:

"MY WIFE MELANIA WHO HAPPENS TO BE RIGHT HERE" IS EXACTLY WHAT SOMEONE WHOSE WIFE MELANIA HAPPENS TO *NOT* BE RIGHT HERE WOULD SAY https://t.co/vVIz3Q6QQe — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

(•_•)

<) )╯THAT'S

/

(•_•)

( (> NOT

/

(•_•)

<) )> MELANIA

/ — Alex Trimboli (@Nicole_Cliffe) October 18, 2017

Me: I can't deal with all this fake news, it's harming American democracy Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

It is I, the real Melania, reporting for duty. pic.twitter.com/6NBMSF7TVV — Kashana (@kashanacauley) October 18, 2017

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/NCYIJfeVhx — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 18, 2017

I'm over here staring at melania clips comparing nostrils and hairlines like pic.twitter.com/0BGSZ6kw4p — tekla (@alketrolyat) October 18, 2017

