Farewell, Diddy. The 48-year-old rapper announced on his birthday that he has changed his name once again, this time to Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.

“Ayo, what’s up, y’all? I have some very serious, serious news,” the Grammy winner (real name Sean Combs) said in a video uploaded to his Twitter account on Saturday, November 4. “I’ve been praying on this and … I knew it was risky ’cause it could come off as corny to some people, [but] I decided to change my name again.”

Standing on a beach wearing a sun hat and aviator sunglasses, he continued, “I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love.”

The Harlem native told fans that he doesn’t want to be called any of his previous stage names anymore. “I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?” he said.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper is no stranger to switching up his public persona. His 1997 debut album, No Way Out, was released under the name Puff Daddy. He adopted the nickname P. Diddy in 2001 before dropping the “P” in 2005 and performing solely as Diddy. He then returned to his original stage name, Puff Daddy, in 2014.

This July, the mogul said on Sunday Today With Willie Geist that he was “entering a Sean phase,” explaining, “I’m at that point in my life where I’m evolving and I’m search for the person I lost through the different personalities and nicknames.”

