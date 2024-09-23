Diddy Previously Thought He Would Be Arrested for His Parties

Decades before being indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, Sean “Diddy” Combs predicted he would end up in trouble with the law.

“They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time,” Diddy, now 54, told Entertainment Tonight in 1999. “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

Diddy was arrested earlier this month and ordered to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial. He has been denied bail twice.

One day after his arrest, a 14-page indictment was unsealed. Per the court documents,

Diddy was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the indictment, Diddy orchestrated “Freak Offs,” which allegedly were “elaborate and produced sex performances” — often taking place in hotel rooms — where he “masturbated during, and often electronically recorded” them.

Diddy and his business associates allegedly would “lure female victims” into his circle “often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.” He would then use “force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

During the “Freak Offs,” Diddy allegedly “distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims” to keep them “obedient and compliant.” Both Diddy and the alleged victims “received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use” following the acts.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly after the arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo continued, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The recent arrest came after Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of misconduct after naming him in a sex assault lawsuit. It was settled out of court within one day. Since Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura), several others have come forward with similar allegations against Diddy. He has denied each claim.

Homeland Security conducted raids on two of his homes in March. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).