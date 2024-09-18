Sean “Diddy” Combs is undergoing “treatment and therapy” amid his recent legal woes, his attorney said during an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, September 17.

During Tuesday’s hearing in New York, Diddy’s main attorney, Marc Agnifilo, noted that the rapper and business mogul is in “treatment and therapy for things that most respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that,” per People.

Agnifilo did not make clear what Diddy is seeking treatment for, but added, “Mr. Combs is not a perfect person. There’s been drug use, there’s been toxic relationships – which I think were mutual in their toxicity as these things often are.”

The rapper’s attorney said that Diddy getting help “at the ripe age of 54” should be commended, per People’s report.

Diddy was formally charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday and denied bail.

During Tuesday’s hearing, prosecutors argued that the Diddy should be held without bail pending the outcome of a trial. Prosecutors alleged that Diddy was a flight risk and his wealth could allow him to flee the country undetected.

Agnifilo urged the judge to release him on a $50 million bond, which would be secured by property in Miami. Agnifilo also argued that Diddy had worked toward earning the trust of the court by returning to New York from Miami “to turn himself in.”

During an appearance on CNN’s The Source With Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday night, Agnifilo reiterated that Diddy flew from Miami to New York on September 5 and was ready to hand himself into police when he realized he was going to be indicted.

“I called the prosecutors myself. I said, ‘Mr. Combs is in New York. Do you want to know where he is? If you want to where he is, I’ll tell you where he is, but he wants to surrender. He’s here to surrender,’” said the rapper’s attorney.

Agnifilo alleged, “They didn’t want him to surrender because if he surrenders, they don’t get to tell the judge that he’s a flight risk and he’s a danger … who as a danger and a flight risk would fly to New York and surrender? So they didn’t want him to surrender.”

Diddy is due in court again on Wednesday, September 18, and is expected to appeal the decision to deny bail.

The music mogul is being held in pretrial detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Diddy, 54, is being housed within a “Special Housing Unit,” according to a CNN report Tuesday.

The outlet added that Diddy will remain in the unit, which is “separate from the general prison population and is used to protect inmates who require additional protection,” until his Wednesday court appearance.