Mystery has surrounded John F. Kennedy’s death for decades. Now, a special collector’s issue from Us Weekly sheds light on the real story behind his assassination on November 22, 1963.

Was Lee Harvey Oswald the sole entity to blame for the 35th president’s murder, or were others — such as the CIA, the mafia, Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, Fidel Castro or the KGB — involved, too?

More than 35,000 new documents have been declassified. Discover who was actually making the decisions in government and which witnesses were silenced.

Get the answers that have evaded the public for years. Who killed JFK — and why?

JFK’s Secrets is on newsstands now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!