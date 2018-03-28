Caroline Sunshine has a new role. The former Disney Channel star has joined President Donald Trump’s White House team as a press assistant.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team,” White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, March 27. “Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

The former actress, 22, is best known for her role as exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer on Shake It Up, which aired on Disney Channel from 2010 to 2013. She starred opposite Bella Thorne and Zendaya. Sunshine also appeared in the 2010 film Marmaduke, among other minor roles.

Despite her new gig on the White House press team, Sunshine typically keeps a low profile on social media. Many of her recent Instagram posts focus on politics. In November 2016, she posted a photo of her “I Voted” sticker alongside the caption, “‘Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.’ – The Lorax GO VOTE.”

The Atlanta native isn’t the only member of the Trump administration with a background in TV. The president, 71, hosted The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice prior to taking office, economic adviser Larry Kudlow was once a CNBC host and incoming national security adviser John Bolton was previously a Fox News analyst. The Apprentice alum Omarosa Manigault worked as the director of communications for a year until her resignation in January.

