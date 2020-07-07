Actor Sebastián Athié died at the age of 24, Disney Channel Latin America announced on Saturday, July 4.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your art and your smile stay forever,” the network tweeted in Spanish alongside a photo of Athié.

The tweet continued: “We regret the departure of Sebastián Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and above all enormous heart. We accompany his family, friends and fans in his farewell.”

The star’s cause of death was not immediately reported, but it is being investigated. One day prior to his untimely death, Athié took part in a Zoom chat with fans, The Sun reported.

The Mexico native’s management team, Cristina Chaparro Management, confirmed the news by reposting Disney’s announcement on Sunday, July 5. “Absolute sadness💔,” the company tweeted.

Athié is best known for his role on Once, originally titled O11CE. He played soccer player Lorenzo Guevara for three seasons on the Disney Channel Latin America network, from 2017 to 2019.

The actor’s first role was on the Mexican drama La Rosa de Guadalupe, where he appeared in two episodes as two different characters in 2014 and 2015.

Following his death, many of the Athié’s costars paid tribute to him via social media.

Ṗaulina Ѵetrano, who played Zoe on Once, shared a series a photos of the late actor on Sunday. “What helplessness and sadness I feel, how it hurts,” she wrote via Instagram. “It’s hard for me to process it, I can’t say goodbye friend, apparently this world was not prepared for people as special as you.”

The actress added: “You are the brother I chose! Rest in peace friend, here you will continue to illuminate with your talent and your art forever! 💚🙏🏽✨🚀.”

Argentine actor Guido Pennelli shared a video of the late star, writing, “I love you forever brother ♥.”

Fellow castmate Santiago Stieben also paid tribute to Athié with a series of images and memories from their time together on Once and as friends.

“I am very sad indeed,” he captioned the Instagram video. “I hesitated a lot to make this video. But I feel like I want to share with everyone the love I have for you. I hug your family, my best memories with you always.”

YouTuber Daniel Patiño honored his friend with a combination of videos of him and photos they took together.

“Noble souls do not die and your light will be eternal, passion, discipline and love,” he wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “So I will remember you, my roomie, my friend, my brother. God have your holy glory, I do not understand many times his plans, and for the first time I it [sic] makes you feel to lose a brother, life I owe you a lot, I will miss you.”