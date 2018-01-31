David Mueller, the DJ accused of inappropriately touching Taylor Swift, received a bomb threat two days after beginning his new job, Us Weekly can confirm.

Mueller started his gig at KIX 92.7 in Greenwood, Mississippi, on Monday, January 29. An employee at the station told Us that the threatening email, sent on Wednesday, January 31, read: “You will be sorry for what you’ve done. Enjoy the bomb.”

Authorities arrived at the scene to investigate shortly after. “At 9 a.m. we this morning we received a call in reference to a bomb threat at KIX 92.7. We dispatched offers to the location and per standard protocol, we cleared the building,” Chief Ray Moore said in a statement to Us on Wednesday. “We then contacted the sheriff’s department who brought in a bomb dog. We went through the building and found no threats. After the building was secured, everyone was allowed to go into the building and back to work.”

It is unknown if the letter was written directly to Mueller.

The Colorado native was fired from his job at Denver’s 98.5 KYGO country music station in 2013 after Swift, 28, claimed he grabbed her buttocks during a meet and greet. Mueller sued the 10-time Grammy winner for defamation after he lost his position. The “End Game” songstress then countersued him last summer and won the case. Mueller was ordered to pay her a symbolic $1.

“Going to court to confront this type of behavior is a lonely and draining experience, even when you win, even when you have the financial ability to defend yourself,” the “Delicate” crooner told Time in December. “Even though awareness is higher than ever about workplace sexual harassment, there are still so many people who feel victimized, afraid and silenced by their abusers and circumstances.”

