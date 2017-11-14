Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s wife, Beth Chapman, is opening up about her cancer battle in the first trailer for the couple’s A&E special, Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

“As I start this battle, I don’t see a lot of optimism,” Beth, 50, revealed in the clip shared by A&E on Tuesday, November 14. “They gave me 50/50 chances.”

Dog, 64, also spoke about the moment he knew found out about his wife’s illness: “[The doctors] said, ‘I’m sorry, Dog,’ and right then I knew.”

The trailer also shows footage of Beth at the hospital receiving treatment. “I want my children to be able to see what a fight their mother put up,” she said. Added Dog, “Cancer picked on the wrong woman.”

As previously reported, the reality star revealed her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in a letter to friends in September. “After months of a nagging cough, a routine checkup resulted in a diagnosis of stage II throat cancer,” Beth wrote at the time. “I have what is referred to as a T2 Tumor in my throat that is blocking my breathing. My doctors are suggesting immediate treatment and surgery before the disease progresses.”

Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the Dog the Bounty Hunter star underwent surgery to have a plum-sized tumor removed from her neck. Soon after, Beth covered her neck with a floral scarf while stepping out for dinner with Dog in Los Angeles.

Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives premieres Monday, November 27, on A&E.

