Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania is showing support for ex-husband Frank Catania’s upcoming wedding by attending his fiancée, Brittany Mattessich’s bridal shower.

“Had so much fun showering the beautiful bride-to-be,” Dolores, 53, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 22. “So excited for these two @frank.catania.sr& @missbrittyann. #wedding #rhonj #2024 #engagement #bridalshower #bravotv.”

For the special celebration, the reality star displayed an Elliatt dress as she posed for photos with the bride and groom-to-be. Dolores also got to mingle with her costars, including Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda.

“Happy Shower Day @missbrittyann,” Fuda, 32, wrote via Instagram after the event. “A toast to our Brit, who is almost a Bride! From fitness gear to bridal wear, I can’t wait to see your love story unfold.”

Gorga, 45, added, “So excited for @frank.catania.sr & @missbrittyann Getting married baby!!! #wedding #rhonj.”

Dolores and Frank, 58, have a long history that has frequently played out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. After getting married in 1994, the couple welcomed Gabby, 28, and Frank Jr., 25. Although they got divorced in 1998, the parents stayed close and documented their co-parenting relationship on Bravo’s hit reality show.

“[Frank and I] will always be there for each other and the kids aren’t little anymore and there isn’t the call for that to be so much intertwined, but there’s a happy medium for everything,” Dolores exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “He’s in a serious relationship and I’m very happy for them.”

That’s not to say every day has been a walk in the park. When Dolores’ relationship with boyfriend Paul Connell became public in 2022, she admitted her ex had to adjust.

“It’s a transition and he doesn’t like change. He’s taking it personal and he is hurt. I don’t wanna see him hurt,” Dolores told Us. “Then I’m mad, don’t make me feel guilty right now, just go along with this for me. I’ve always been there for everybody. Just let me enjoy somebody who is giving me a lot of attention. Paul wants to be so much a part of my life and he’s so good about it and I’m enjoying my time here. So please don’t take that away from me and make me feel bad.”

Frank, however, made it clear that he will always want the best for his ex-wife.

“Paul is not used to the dynamic between Dolores and me,” Frank told Us in October 2022. “If you spend more time with Dolores and me, you get to see there’s nothing to worry about, right? I love her. I will always love her. I always take care of her.”

As Frank and Mattessich put the finishing touches on their wedding plans, it appears they can count on Dolores and Paul to be in attendance when they say “I do.”

While attending BravoCon with her boyfriend in November 2023, Dolores said she was “so excited” to attend the ceremony.

“Frank’s a part of the family and it’s like you’re happy for someone who’s a part of your family to find the right person,” she told Us. “And he’s happy, she’s excited and I just wish them the best.”

Real Housewives of New Jersey returns to Bravo on May 5 at 9 p.m. EST.