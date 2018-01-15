Celebrities took to social media to mourn rockstar Dolores O’Riordan after she suddenly died at age 46 on Monday, January 15.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.” O’Riordan’s publicist told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

Added the publicist: “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

As previously reported, The Cranberries canceled multiple concerts last year due to O’Rirordan’s back problems. O’Riordan gave fans an update on her health via Facebook last month, saying that she was “feeling good” and performing again.

James Corden tweeted his condolences after hearing the news. “I once met Dolores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day,” the 39-year-old comedian wrote. “She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to her that she’s passed away x.”

Caitriona Balfe also took to Twitter to pay her respects. “For my 13 year old self with my Doc Martin boots and the lyrics learnt to Zombie … Dolores O’Riordan was the epitome of cool,” the Outlander actress, 38, shared “What an amazing voice and performer. Such sad news. Thoughts to her family #RIPDoloresORiordan.”

Mae Whitman added: “Devastating. I grew up with The Cranberries and to this day they remain one of my favorite bands. Sending lots of love and light to Dolores O’Riordan’s family and friends.”

See more celebrity reactions to O’Riordan’s passing below:

My first time hearing Dolores O'Riordan's voice was unforgettable. It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family. — Hozier (@Hozier) January 15, 2018

Absolutely shocked to hear about the passing of Dolores O'Riordan! @The_Cranberries gave us our first big support when we toured with them around France years ago! Thoughts are with her family and friends — Kodaline (@Kodaline) January 15, 2018

We are crushed to hear the news about the passing of Dolores O’Riordan. Our thoughts go out to her family at this terrible time. https://t.co/6p20QD2Ii5 pic.twitter.com/vXscj0VGHS — Duran Duran (@duranduran) January 15, 2018

The Cranberries’ Zombie was the song of my high school days. Rest In Peace Dolores O’Riordan. — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) January 15, 2018

Nooooo!! Have always adored her songs and voice https://t.co/asBAt1RJl1 — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 15, 2018

So sad to hear of Dolores O’Riordan passing. I remember as a young girl, hearing The Cranberries for the first time and wanting to be just like her. — Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) January 15, 2018

Rest In Peace Dolores, a true rockstar 🙏🏽🖤 #TheCranberries pic.twitter.com/nQ7d3n01km — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) January 15, 2018

Dolores!!!!!! No!!!!!!!!!!!! I can't stand this. What a gorgeous artist. I'm so sorry for her friends and family and for all of us that loved her. — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) January 15, 2018

Very sad news. So young, so talented. https://t.co/XYVD85B7uC — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) January 15, 2018

