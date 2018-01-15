In Memoriam

James Corden, Caitriona Balfe and More Stars React to Dolores O’Riordan’s Death

By

Celebrities took to social media to mourn rockstar Dolores O’Riordan after she suddenly died at age 46 on Monday, January 15.

“Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old.” O’Riordan’s publicist told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday. “The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time.”

Dolores O'Riordan dead
Dolores O’Riordan performing with the Cranberries on February 22, 2002. Getty Images

Added the publicist: “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

As previously reported, The Cranberries canceled multiple concerts last year due to O’Rirordan’s back problems. O’Riordan gave fans an update on her health via Facebook last month, saying that she was “feeling good” and performing again.

James Corden tweeted his condolences after hearing the news. “I once met Dolores O’Riordan when I was 15. She was kind and lovely, I got her autograph on my train ticket and it made my day,” the 39-year-old comedian wrote. “She had the most amazing voice and presence. So sorry to her that she’s passed away x.”

James Corden Caitriona Balfe remember Dolores O'Riordan
James Corden and Caitriona Balfe. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Caitriona Balfe also took to Twitter to pay her respects. “For my 13 year old self with my Doc Martin boots and the lyrics learnt to Zombie … Dolores O’Riordan was the epitome of cool,” the Outlander actress, 38, shared “What an amazing voice and performer. Such sad news. Thoughts to her family #RIPDoloresORiordan.”

Mae Whitman added: “Devastating. I grew up with The Cranberries and to this day they remain one of my favorite bands. Sending lots of love and light to Dolores O’Riordan’s family and friends.”

See more celebrity reactions to O’Riordan’s passing below:

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!