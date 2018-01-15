Dolores O’Riordan Dead: Cranberries Singer Dies at 46

Dolores O’Riordan died in London. She was 46.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” O’Riordan’s publicist said in a statement to BBC on Monday, January 15, confirming her death. “No further details are available at this time.”

The publicist added, “Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The Cranberries had to cancel multiple concerts last year because of O’Riordan’s ongoing back problem.

“The outpouring of support The Cranberries have received from fans and followers during the past several months is greatly appreciated. Unfortunately Dolores O’Riordan’s recovery from her ongoing back problem which forced the cancellation of most of the band’s European tour this summer has not been going as well as expected to such extent that her doctors have now instructed her to cancel her upcoming almost sold out tour of North America with the band,” a statement from The Cranberries’ website read at the time. “Dolores and the band are very disappointed that it has come to this and send their sincere apologies to all fans and ticket holders, and hope to see you all again in the future when Dolores is well again.”

O’Riordan took to Facebook to give fans an update on December 20.

“Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo,” O’Riordan wrote at the time.

The late singer rose to fame as the lead singer of The Cranberries in the ‘90s, providing distinctive vocal work to the band’s greatest hits, including “Zombie” and “Linger.” O’Riordan pursued a solo career after The Cranberries went on hiatus in 2003, but rejoined the group in 2009.

O’Riordan is survived by her three children: 20-year-old son Taylor, 16-year-old daughter Molly and 12-year-old daughter Dakota.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!