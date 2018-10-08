That didn’t take long! Less than 24 hours after Taylor Swift announced her support of two Democratic candidates in Tennessee, President Donald Trump shared his thoughts.

After being asked about Swift’s endorsement for Senate candidate Phil Bredesen over Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her adopted home state’s election, Trump tried to play it off, asking reporters on Monday, October 8, “What’d she say?”

He later quipped: “I’m sure Taylor Swift doesn’t know anything about [Blackburn.] Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

The diss comes just one day after the pop star, 28, shared her political beliefs in a rare post on Instagram on Sunday, October 7.

“I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee,” the songstress wrote alongside a photo of herself. “In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

She continued the lengthy message with her beliefs on casting her vote for the candidate she best believes will “protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.”

Swift added: “I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.”

As for her reasoning behind not supporting Republican nominee Blackburn, the 10-time Grammy award winner noted that “her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me.”

The Reputation artist explained: “She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!