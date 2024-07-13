Former President Donald Trump was rushed offstage by Secret Service agents at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

The chaos came after a series of loud pops that may have been gunshots were heard. Trump fell to the ground and was covered by agents. In a video of the rally, Trump is visibly bloody around his right ear after standing back up. He halted his Secret Service detail to hold up a fist to the crowd and seemed to say the word “fight” repeatedly before being escorted away.

“An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” the Secret Service shared in a statement. “This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

In a statement shared with CNN, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said the current Republican front-runner for president was “fine” following the incident.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” Cheung shared with the outlet.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro called the incident “absolutely unacceptable” in a post to X and said state police are aiding in the investigation on scene.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” Shapiro wrote. “I have been briefed on the situation. [State Police] are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners.”

Political figures across the spectrum in the US are weighing in on the news.GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson shared that he was “praying for President Trump” in a post to X. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he was similarly thinking of the former president.

“My thoughts and prayers are with former President Trump. I am thankful for the decisive law enforcement response,” he wrote via X. “America is a democracy. Political violence of any kind is never acceptable.”

This is a developing story.