Donald Trump’s Animatronic in Disney World’s Hall of Presidents Raises Eyebrows

Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents officially reopened at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday, December 19, with the current POTUS leading the pack. Donald Trump‘s animatronic is causing quite the chatter on social media as the look-alike figure doesn’t exactly look like the president.

“If any of you have ever wondered if vegetables can have nightmares, it’s safe to say after seeing the Trump robot from Disney’s Hall of Presidents, we’re about to find out,” one Twitter user quipped.

Another wrote: “In a time w/ so many heavy items, thank you to Disney for the laugh. They did so much so well in the @realDonaldTrump animatronic. Little hands, check. Absurdly long tie, check. Horrifying face, checkmate. When Trump is impeached, can they move this to the Haunted Mansion?”

Some followers are comparing the waxy figure’s face to that of actor Jon Voight, while others just completely slammed it!

Disney gave the job of Trump in the Hall of Presidents to Jon Voight and I can’t stop laughing. pic.twitter.com/dtu4PnqPv4 — Wil Spillane 🚀 (@2xUEss) December 19, 2017

The park released a statement on Monday about the addition of the new figure and the reopening of the attraction. “As has been the tradition with every new president since the attraction debuted, an Audio-Animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show and features the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements,” Disney wrote on their website on Monday. “President Trump personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s.”

Read more reactions below:

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

Disney unveiled Trump figure at the Hall of Presidents. To save production costs, they pulled the animated hands off of a retired figurine from the Its a Small World ride. — Tim Hanlon (@TimfromDa70s) December 19, 2017

The best part of Donald Trump being in Disney's Hall of Presidents will be when they remove him from the Hall of Presidents and put him in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride's jail. pic.twitter.com/XViyKFQCET — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) December 19, 2017

Here me out on this. Clearly Disney had Hilary's robot ready to go and then they had to try and make it look like Trump. Don't hate me. This is just a necessary and painful fact we all need to deal with. pic.twitter.com/biSirfwE59 — Shannon O'Neill (@spotastic) December 19, 2017

Tell Us: what do you think of the Trump animatronic?

