Donald Trump’s Animatronic in Disney World’s Hall of Presidents Raises Eyebrows

Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents officially reopened at Disney’s Magic Kingdom on Tuesday, December 19, with the current POTUS leading the pack. Donald Trump‘s animatronic is causing quite the chatter on social media as the look-alike figure doesn’t exactly look like the president.

Donald Trump's animatronic at Disney's Hall of Presidents in Florida.
Courtesy of WDW/YouTube

“If any of you have ever wondered if vegetables can have nightmares, it’s safe to say after seeing the Trump robot from Disney’s Hall of Presidents, we’re about to find out,” one Twitter user quipped.

Another wrote: “In a time w/ so many heavy items, thank you to Disney for the laugh. They did so much so well in the @realDonaldTrump animatronic. Little hands, check. Absurdly long tie, check. Horrifying face, checkmate. When Trump is impeached, can they move this to the Haunted Mansion?”

Donald Trump's animatronic at Disney's Hall of Presidents in Florida.
Inside The Magic/YouTube

Some followers are comparing the waxy figure’s face to that of actor Jon Voight, while others just completely slammed it!

The park released a statement on Monday about the addition of the new figure and the reopening of the attraction. “As has been the tradition with every new president since the attraction debuted, an Audio-Animatronics figure of President Donald J. Trump has been added to the show and features the latest advances in technology that enable smoother and more lifelike movements,” Disney wrote on their website on Monday. “President Trump personally recorded remarks exclusively for The Hall of Presidents, just as each sitting president has done for the attraction since the early 1990s.”

Read more reactions below:

Tell Us: what do you think of the Trump animatronic?

