Donald Trump’s Most Entertaining Celebrity Feuds

Donald Trump is no stranger to a feud. The current president has a rocky history with a variety of stars from Oscar winners to late-night talk show hosts.

Chrissy Teigen

The Cravings author has expressed her disdain for Trump on numerous occasions since his 2016 presidential campaign, tweeting that he needs to “grow the f—k up” and mocking his “Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year” via Snapchat.

“Ive been [trolling him] forever and I take pride in that,” Teigen told USA Today in February 2107. “I can’t believe somebody could actually do this all day, every day, and still be president,” she quipped at the time. “If I mysteriously go missing in the next four years, then that’s what happened.”

Robert De Niro

Back in 2016, the actor said he wanted to “punch” Trump in the face, and called him a “pig,” “con” and “bulls—t artist.” De Niro slammed him again at the 2018 Tony Awards before he introduced Bruce Springsteen’s performance. “I’m going to say this, f—k Trump,” he said. “It’s no longer just down with Trump, it’s f—k Trump.”

Jimmy Fallon

The drama between Fallon and Trump began after the comedian apologized for his controversial 2016 interview with the then-presidential candidate. Trump tweeted in June 2018 that Fallon should “be a man” and “seriously messed up [his] hair.”

“When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was going to tweet back immediately, but I thought, ‘I have more important things to do,’” Fallon responded. “And then I thought, ‘Wait, shouldn’t he have more important things to do? … What are you doing? You’re the president!’” He also teamed up with fellow hosts Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien in a June 2018 episode of the Late Show With Stephen Colbert to slam the president in a cold open.

Meryl Streep

After Streep slammed Trump at the 2017 Golden Globes for mocking a reporter with a disability in 2015, the Celebrity Apprentice alum called the actress “overrated.”

