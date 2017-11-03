Silenced … but just for a little bit. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly shut down on Thursday, November 2, the social media platform confirmed.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the company tweeted. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.”

After an internal investigation, Twitter explained in the early hours of Friday, November 3, that “this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

The 72-year-old president, whose tweets have often led to controversy, responded on Friday morning — on Twitter, of course.

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee,” the commander in chief tweeted. “I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Twitter users were quick to make fun of the situation.

“Someone out there is about to put ‘deleted Donald Trump’s twitter account’ on their resume…,” tweeted one.

“For the briefest of moments, Donald Trump’s twitter was deactivated,” noted another. “And there was rejoicing. Then it was reactivated, and we despaired.”

Read on for more reactions:

Uh, guys? Trump's twitter is back from the upside-down. Can only imagine what it's brought back with it. May god help us all. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 2, 2017

Trump's twitter account vanishing and then reappearing moments later is the best evidence yet that the events of the past 2 years are the result of warring sects of time travellers — Nfinit (@Nfinit) November 2, 2017

I was there for the great vanishing of Donald Trump's Twitter account. Nov 2, 2017. — Justin Jacobs (@justinjacobs) November 2, 2017

The greatest trick Donald Trump's twitter account ever pulled was making us all hope that it didn't exist. — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) November 2, 2017

We’ll all remember where we were during the 10 minutes of peace while Donald Trump’s Twitter account was down. — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 2, 2017

Leftists were popping champagne corks for that 15 mins Trump's Twitter went down. What does that tell you about their view of free speech? — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 2, 2017

I wonder if that "Twitter employee" was really "Robert Mueller" and by "deleted" if they mean "backed up as Exhibit A"…..https://t.co/KHufyqscld — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 3, 2017

The Twitter employee who cut Donald Trump's Twitter account deserves one of these pic.twitter.com/t1zfWJtGKc — James Mulrennan (@jamesmulrennan) November 3, 2017

Donald trump's twitter account was deactivated for eleven minutes by an employee #jnl102 pic.twitter.com/C8dC1QNSPz — Neha (@neha_kks) November 3, 2017

That person in twitter who took down Donald Trump's account should be given an award, he did the world a favour for 11 minutes! #Hero — PledgeSports (@PledgeSports) November 3, 2017

