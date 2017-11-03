News

Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Was Shut Down Briefly by ‘Rogue Employee’

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee and his economic team October 18, 2017 at the White House in Washington, D.C.  Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images

Silenced … but just for a little bit. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly shut down on Thursday, November 2, the social media platform confirmed.

“Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee,” the company tweeted. “The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.”

After an internal investigation, Twitter explained in the early hours of Friday, November 3, that “this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day.”

The 72-year-old president, whose tweets have often led to controversy, responded on Friday morning — on Twitter, of course.

“My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee,” the commander in chief tweeted. “I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Twitter users were quick to make fun of the situation.

“Someone out there is about to put ‘deleted Donald Trump’s twitter account’ on their resume…,” tweeted one.

“For the briefest of moments, Donald Trump’s twitter was deactivated,” noted another. “And there was rejoicing. Then it was reactivated, and we despaired.”

Read on for more reactions:

